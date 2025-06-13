BBMG Corporation Announces 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has issued an update.

BBMG Corporation, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced the convening of its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss and approve proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedures, as well as the abolishment of its Supervisory Board. This move signifies a strategic shift in the company’s governance structure, potentially impacting its operational framework and stakeholder relations.

More about BBMG

Average Trading Volume: 10,839,298

Current Market Cap: HK$15.76B

