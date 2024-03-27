Bayview Acquisition Corp Appoints New Independent Director

Bayview Acquisition Corp Class A (BAYA) has provided an update.

Bayview Acquisition Corp has welcomed Mr. Wei Lu to its board of directors as a Class II director, with his term ending at the company’s second annual stockholder meeting. Recognized as an independent director under Nasdaq rules, Mr. Lu will serve on the audit committee and lead the compensation committee. His appointment follows Mr. Dajiang Guo’s departure, which was not due to any disagreement with the company. Notably, Mr. Lu, like other directors at Bayview Acquisition Corp, will not receive cash compensation for his board services.

For an in-depth examination of BAYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.