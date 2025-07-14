Bayer’s Observational Study Explores Sepsis, VTE, and DIC Relationships

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)), Bayer Ag (UK) ((GB:0P6S)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG is conducting an observational study titled ‘SepThrom: Exploring the Relationship Between Sepsis, VTE and DIC in RWD’ to investigate the connection between sepsis, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). The study aims to determine if DIC precedes VTE in patients with sepsis, using data from the Optum VTE EHR database covering the period from January 2007 to December 2021.

The study involves no new interventions or treatments; instead, it analyzes existing patient data. Participants are categorized into three groups based on their DIC status during their ICU stay.

This is a retrospective cohort study, meaning it looks back at existing data to find patterns and relationships. There is no allocation or masking involved, as it is purely observational.

The study began on January 6, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The study’s findings could impact Bayer’s stock performance by potentially enhancing its reputation in the medical research field. Investors may view this as a positive development, particularly if it leads to advancements in understanding and treating sepsis-related conditions. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry may also take note of Bayer’s research efforts.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

