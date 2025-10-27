Bayer’s Innovative Approach: First-in-Human Study for Advanced Liver Cancer Treatment

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bayer AG is conducting a first-in-human Phase 1 study titled ‘A Multicenter, Open Label, Non-randomized First-in-human Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Expansion Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Anti-tumor Activity of BAY 3547926 Alone, and in Combination, in Participants With Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of BAY 3547926, a new drug for advanced liver cancer, specifically targeting tumors with Glypican 3 (GPC3) protein. The significance lies in finding an optimal dose and understanding the drug’s absorption and distribution in the body.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is BAY 3547926, an experimental drug designed as an actinium-225 labeled antibody conjugate. It delivers a radioactive agent directly to cancer cells, aiming to destroy them while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking. Participants will be given different doses of BAY 3547926 to determine the safest and most effective dose. The primary purpose is to explore the drug’s safety and anti-tumor activity.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 18, 2024, with the last update submitted on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s initiation and the latest progress update, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

Market Implications: Bayer’s study update could positively influence its stock performance by showcasing innovation in cancer treatment, potentially boosting investor confidence. The progress in developing BAY 3547926 may also impact the competitive landscape in oncology, where advancements in targeted therapies are highly valued.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

