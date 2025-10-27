Bayer’s Darolutamide Study in India: A Potential Game-Changer for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG is conducting a clinical study titled A Single-arm, Open-label Phase 4 Study of Darolutamide in Addition to Standard Androgen Deprivation Therapy for Participants in India With High-risk Non-metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC). The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of darolutamide, a drug that blocks androgens, in Indian patients with nmCRPC, a form of prostate cancer that progresses despite low testosterone levels.

The intervention being tested is darolutamide (Nubeqa, BAY1841788), an oral drug taken twice daily. It is designed to prevent androgens from binding to proteins in prostate cancer cells, thereby slowing tumor growth.

This study is interventional with a single-group design, focusing on treatment. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary goal is to evaluate the treatment’s safety and effectiveness.

The study began on April 21, 2022, with the latest update submitted on October 3, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timeline for potential results.

The outcome of this study could influence Bayer’s stock performance by potentially expanding the market for darolutamide in India. Positive results might boost investor confidence, while also impacting competitors in the prostate cancer treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

