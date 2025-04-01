Bayer Supervisory Board Member Purchases Company Shares

Bayer ( (DE:BAYN) ) has provided an announcement.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft announced a transaction involving the purchase of shares by a member of its supervisory board, Kimberly Mathisen. This transaction, conducted at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, reflects the board members’ commitment to buy Bayer AG shares, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and agriculture. The company is known for its pharmaceutical products, consumer health solutions, and agricultural innovations, focusing on enhancing human and plant health.

YTD Price Performance: 14.47%

Average Trading Volume: 884,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €22.17B

