Bayer AG’s Innovative Phase I Study: Enhancing Cancer Treatment with BAY3498264

Bayer AG announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Bayer AG is conducting a Phase I clinical study titled ‘Phase 1 Study of a SOS1 Inhibitor, BAY 3498264, in Combination in Participants With Advanced KRASG12C-mutated Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and optimal dosing of BAY3498264 when combined with the already approved drug sotorasib, targeting advanced solid cancers with the KRASG12C mutation. This research is significant as it could potentially enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The intervention involves administering BAY3498264, a drug under development that inhibits the SOS1 protein, in combination with sotorasib. This combination is intended to prolong the effectiveness of sotorasib in treating cancer.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment. Participants will receive BAY3498264 alone initially, followed by a combination with sotorasib in 21-day cycles, continuing as long as the treatment remains beneficial.

The study began on November 8, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 20, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential impact on treatment options.

Market implications of this study could be significant for Bayer AG, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if successful. The study’s focus on enhancing existing cancer treatments positions Bayer competitively within the oncology sector, where innovation is key to maintaining market leadership.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

