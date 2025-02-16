Bayan Mining Launches Exploration at Pepita Gold Project in Brazil

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMM) ) is now available.

Bayan Mining and Minerals Ltd, operating in the mining industry, is focusing on gold exploration and development. The company has started a field exploration program at its Pepita Gold Project in southern Brazil, aiming to refine high-priority drill targets. The project spans 13,406 hectares and is strategically located near the Lavras do Sul Project, which has shown promising gold intersections. The program, which will last approximately three weeks, will validate historical geochemical anomalies and assess gold mineralisation, potentially impacting the company’s exploration strategies and positioning in the gold mining sector.

More about Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -8.00%

Average Trading Volume: 401,493

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.42M

