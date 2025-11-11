Bayan Mining and Minerals Secures Strong Shareholder Support at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMM) ) has provided an announcement.

Bayan Mining and Minerals Limited, a company involved in mining and mineral exploration, held its 2025 Annual General Meeting where shareholders voted on several key resolutions. All resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, and ratification of prior share issues, were carried with significant majority support, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

