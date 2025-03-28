BAWAG Group CEO Engages in Significant Share Purchase

BAWAG Group AG ( (DE:0B2) ) has provided an announcement.

BAWAG Group AG announced a series of share purchases by its CEO, Anas Abuzaakouk, as part of a managers’ transaction disclosure. The transactions, conducted on the Vienna Stock Exchange, involved the purchase of 15,000 shares at an average price of 94.33 EUR. This move reflects the CEO’s confidence in the company’s prospects and could positively influence stakeholder sentiment.

More about BAWAG Group AG

BAWAG Group AG is a financial services company based in Vienna, Austria, primarily engaged in providing banking services. It operates within the financial sector, focusing on retail and corporate banking, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 22.66%

Average Trading Volume: 522

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €7.73B

