Bausch + Lomb Resumes enVista Lens Production After Safety Recall

An announcement from Bausch + Lomb Corporation ( (BLCO) ) is now available.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation announced the return of its enVista intraocular lenses to the market following a voluntary recall due to safety concerns. The recall was initiated after identifying an issue with raw materials from a different vendor, which was linked to cases of toxic anterior segment syndrome (TASS). The company has since enhanced its inspection protocols and standards for lens preparation, allowing for a return to full production and market supply in the U.S., with other countries to follow based on health authority collaboration.

Spark’s Take on BLCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLCO is a Neutral.

Bausch + Lomb’s financial performance is mixed, with strong revenue growth but challenges in profitability and increased leverage. The technical analysis shows a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are weak due to net losses. However, the company’s positive earnings call guidance and strategic focus on innovation provide a more optimistic outlook, balancing some of the financial and technical challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on BLCO stock, click here.

More about Bausch + Lomb Corporation

Bausch + Lomb is a global leader in eye health, offering a comprehensive portfolio of around 400 products including contact lenses, lens care, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, and surgical devices. Founded in 1853, the company has a significant global presence with approximately 13,500 employees and operations in about 100 countries. Its headquarters are in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

YTD Price Performance: -29.22%

Average Trading Volume: 725,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.41B

See more data about BLCO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue