Baumart Holdings Appoints New Director

Baumart Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Jack Dylan Spencer-Cotton as a director effective April 4, 2024. Spencer-Cotton reports holding 10,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company and has disclosed additional interests in the same number of shares across four family trust accounts. No director’s interests in contracts were reported at this time.

