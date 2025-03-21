Battery X Metals to Fully Acquire Li-ion Battery Technology Firm

Battery X Metals ( (TSE:BATX) ) just unveiled an update.

Battery X Metals Inc. has exercised its call right to acquire the remaining 51% of Li-ion Battery Renewable Technologies Inc., consolidating its interest in the company. This strategic move follows significant advancements in LIBRT’s technology development and partnerships, positioning Battery X Metals to strengthen its foothold in the lithium-ion battery diagnostics and rebalancing technology sector.

More about Battery X Metals

Battery X Metals Inc. is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company focused on advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration while developing proprietary technologies. The company is involved in exploring battery metals and recycling technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 183.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,254

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.37M

