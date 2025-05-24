Battery X Metals Expands Rebalancing Technology to Nissan Leaf

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Battery X Metals ( (TSE:BATX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Battery X Metals has announced the expansion of its lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology to include the Nissan Leaf, the second most common out-of-warranty electric vehicle in the U.S. This development is part of a strategic initiative to enhance battery longevity and reduce ownership costs for EV users as a significant number of vehicles are expected to exit warranty coverage in the coming years. The company is collaborating with Factor E Motors to refine and validate its rebalancing technology, which includes advanced diagnostics and connectivity features, aiming for future commercial deployment across multiple EV models.

More about Battery X Metals

Battery X Metals Inc. is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company focused on developing innovative technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The company is at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the EV revolution through its subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 150,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$19.58M

For an in-depth examination of BATX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.