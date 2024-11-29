Battery X Metals Expands Gold-Copper Portfolio

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Battery X Metals has amended its agreement to fully acquire the Belanger Project, a gold-copper property in Ontario, bolstering its portfolio amid rising gold prices and the increasing importance of copper for clean energy. The strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and diversifying its assets to hedge against economic uncertainties.

For further insights into TSE:BATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.