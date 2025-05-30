Battery X Metals Achieves Full Capacity Recovery in Nissan Leaf Battery Trial

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Battery X Metals ( (TSE:BATX) ) has issued an announcement.

Battery X Metals has successfully demonstrated its Prototype 2.0, a patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine, by achieving full capacity recovery on a 96-cell Nissan Leaf battery pack. The trial restored 1.95 ampere-hours of capacity, representing a 3.9% increase in effective capacity, highlighting the potential for scalability across high-volume electric vehicle platforms and the possibility of extending battery lifespan.

Battery X Metals Inc. is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company. It focuses on developing technologies for lithium-ion battery rebalancing through its subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc.

