Battery Mineral Resources Files Q1 Financials and Appoints New Board Member

An update from Battery Mineral Resources ( (TSE:BMR) ) is now available.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. has announced the filing of its Q1 2025 financial statements and the appointment of Keith Spano to its Board of Directors and as Head of the Audit Committee. The filing is expected to lead to the revocation of a cease trade order, allowing trading of its shares to resume on the TSXV. The appointment of Keith Spano, who brings significant financial reporting and audit experience, is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational oversight.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. is focused on building a mid-tier copper producer and has recently started operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex in Chile. The company also owns ESI Energy Services Inc., mineral exploration assets in North America, and graphite assets in South Korea, aiming to provide shareholders exposure to copper and the global electrification trend through growth in cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions.

