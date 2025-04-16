BAT’s Strategic Shift Towards a Smokeless Future

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

British American Tobacco’s 2025 AGM highlighted the company’s strategic progress and commitment to becoming a predominantly smokeless business by 2035. Despite a 5.2% decline in reported revenue for 2024, the company saw a 1.3% increase on an organic basis, driven by growth in its New Categories business. BAT’s refined strategy focuses on quality growth, sustainability, and dynamic business operations, with a strong emphasis on tobacco harm reduction. The company aims to enhance consumer acceptance of smokeless products and address regulatory challenges. Looking ahead, BAT expects to return to profit growth in the U.S. and plans to continue its transformation with significant product innovations and a focus on sustainability.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s overall stock score reflects strong cash flow and dividend yield, appealing to income investors. The company’s financial performance is solid, yet earnings volatility and market challenges weigh on the assessment. Stable technical trends and a moderately attractive valuation, bolstered by strategic share buybacks, add support. However, the lack of strong momentum and external market challenges limit immediate upside potential.

British American Tobacco (BAT) is a leading company in the tobacco industry, focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes and smokeless products. The company is committed to transforming into a predominantly smokeless business by 2035, with a significant emphasis on tobacco harm reduction and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: 13.20%

Average Trading Volume: 5,391,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £69.38B

