Bathurst Metals Pursues Key Financing Amidst Market Challenges

Bathurst Metals Corp. is steadfastly pursuing a non-brokered private placement financing announced on January 31, 2024, aiming to raise up to $320,000 for its drilling program and working capital needs. Despite challenging market conditions, the company is issuing up to 4 million units at $0.08 each, with each unit including a share and a purchase warrant, the latter allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.15 for one year, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval.

