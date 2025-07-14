BAT Announces Key Management Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has provided an announcement.

British American Tobacco (BAT) announced changes to its Management Board, with Michael Dijanosic stepping down as Regional Director of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) at the end of 2025. Pascale Meulemeester will succeed him, bringing extensive experience from her previous roles at Barry Callebaut Group and Mars Inc. This appointment is part of BAT’s strategic transformation to build an inclusive culture and enhance its market position in the APMEA region.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and a solid cash flow position. While the financial performance shows volatility, the company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and focus on new categories, provide a positive outlook. However, valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and potential market challenges temper the overall score.

BAT is a leading global multi-category consumer goods business focused on creating a smokeless world. The company aims to have 50 million adult consumers of its smokeless products by 2030 and generate 50% of its revenue from these products by 2035. BAT’s portfolio includes vapour, heated products, and modern oral nicotine pouches, reflecting its commitment to evolving consumer preferences. The company is also committed to sustainability, aiming for Net Zero across its value chain by 2050.

Average Trading Volume: 6,103,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £82.86B

