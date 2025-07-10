Bastion Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bastion Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMO) ) is now available.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 263,530,199 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from July 10, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering opportunities for stakeholders to engage with its growth strategy.

Bastion Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals, positioning itself within the resource sector.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.16M

