Bastion Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 37,309,524 unlisted options on August 19, 2024. These securities, detailed in an Appendix 3G filing, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This action is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market, further establishing Bastion Minerals’ financial strategies.

