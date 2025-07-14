Bastion Minerals Director Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bastion Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMO) ).

Bastion Minerals Limited announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Gavin Rutherford, who acquired an additional 50 million fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 63 million shares. This acquisition was made through the issue of shortfall shares as an underwriter of the Entitlements Offer, highlighting the director’s increased stake and potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Bastion Minerals Ltd

Bastion Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of precious metals and other minerals, targeting markets that demand these resources.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.37M

