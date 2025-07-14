Bastion Minerals Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bastion Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BMO) ) is now available.

Bastion Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Keith Ross acquiring 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through the issue of shortfall shares as an underwriter of the Entitlements Offer. This acquisition may enhance the company’s financial position and reflect a strategic move to strengthen its capital structure.

More about Bastion Minerals Ltd

Bastion Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.37M

