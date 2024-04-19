Bass Oil Ltd Announces New Share Issues

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a total of 28,571,428 ordinary shares under a securities purchase plan, with a record date of April 18, 2024, and an offer closing date of May 10, 2024. Additionally, the company plans to issue another 15,714,286 shares through a placement or other issue, with a proposed issue date of April 26, 2024.

