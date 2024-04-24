Bass Oil Limited Announces Investor Webinar

Bass Oil Ltd (AU:BAS) has released an update.

Bass Oil Limited, an Australian oil producer with significant interests in the Cooper Basin and South Sumatra, invites shareholders and potential investors to a webinar on April 30, 2024, to discuss recent fundraising efforts and planned projects. The Managing Director, Tino Guglielmo, will cover topics including the Kiwi-1 EPT program, deep Permian Coal Studies, and other oil development initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session after the presentation.

