Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has announced an application for the quotation of over 21 million of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. The securities are identified by the code BSN and were issued on March 14, 2022. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and providing investors with new opportunities.

