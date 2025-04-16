Basin Energy Director Increases Shareholding

Basin Energy Limited ( (AU:BSN) ) has provided an update.

Basin Energy Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Andrew Moorhouse acquiring an additional 325,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases Moorhouse’s total holdings to 749,725 shares, alongside existing options and performance rights, reflecting a strategic investment move that may influence the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Basin Energy Limited

Basin Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of energy resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of energy assets, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of energy resources.

