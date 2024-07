Base Resources (AU:BSE) has released an update.

Base Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 69,729 performance rights, which were scheduled to expire on September 30, 2031, due to a mutual agreement for cancellation. The official cessation date is recorded as July 18, 2024. This move may indicate strategic financial adjustments within the company.

