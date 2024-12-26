BASE, Inc. to Acquire Estore for Strategic Growth

BASE, Inc. (JP:4477) has released an update.

BASE, Inc. is set to acquire Estore Corporation to expand its e-commerce capabilities, leveraging synergies with existing services like ‘BASE’ and ‘PAY.JP’ to boost growth and profitability. The strategic move aims to enhance their service offerings and realize economies of scale by integrating Estore into their operations.

