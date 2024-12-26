BASE, Inc. to Acquire Estore Corporation

BASE, Inc. (JP:4477) has released an update.

BASE, Inc. is set to acquire Estore Corporation, with the deal expected to be finalized by mid-July 2025 at a valuation of 3.3 billion yen. This acquisition aims to enhance BASE’s product offerings and reduce costs through increased group GMV. The integration will start in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2025.

