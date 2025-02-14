BASE, Inc. Revises Restricted Stock Plan for Directors

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) has provided an announcement.

BASE, Inc. has announced a revision to its restricted stock remuneration plan for directors, which will be proposed at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. This revision aims to increase the maximum number of shares granted to directors due to the increase in the number of outside directors and to strengthen the board’s supervisory function. The proposal reflects the company’s response to stock price trends and aims to align with future economic changes.

More about BASE, Inc.

BASE, Inc. operates in the technology sector, primarily focusing on providing e-commerce platforms and related services. The company targets small to medium-sized businesses, helping them establish and grow their online presence.

YTD Price Performance: 12.62%

Average Trading Volume: 3,722,828

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen42.6B

For an in-depth examination of 4477 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.