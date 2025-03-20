BASE, Inc. Establishes Independent Committee to Safeguard Corporate Interests

BASE, Inc. ( (JP:4477) ) has provided an update.

BASE, Inc. has announced the establishment of an Independent Committee to oversee its Response Policy aimed at safeguarding corporate value and shareholder interests amidst a planned tender offer by Hiroyuki Maki. The Board of Directors has resolved to introduce measures to prevent inappropriate control over the company’s financial and business policies, ensuring fair and objective decision-making by appointing independent members to the committee. The company plans to propose changes to its board structure at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, including the potential appointment of Ms. Junko Suzuki as an independent committee member.

