Barton Gold’s Tunkillia Project Drilling Progresses Ahead of Schedule

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( (AU:BGD) ) is now available.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced that its upgrade drilling program for the ‘Starter Pits’ at the Tunkillia Gold Project is progressing ahead of schedule and under budget. The program aims to convert mineralization to JORC ‘Measured’ and ‘Indicated’ categories, enhancing project financing discussions. The drilling is expected to yield significant gold production and operating profit, offering an attractive credit financing profile with a quick payback period.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BGD) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barton Gold Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:BGD Stock Forecast page.

More about Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold Holdings Limited is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects in South Australia. Its primary product is gold, and it is engaged in advancing its Tunkillia Gold Project, which is a significant focus for the company.

Average Trading Volume: 718,359

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about BGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue