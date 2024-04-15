Barton Gold’s SPP Attracts Strong Early Demand

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has seen a strong early demand for its $1 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered at $0.24 per share, with the company advising interested shareholders to apply promptly as it reserves the right to close the offer early. The SPP, part of Barton’s strategy to develop its gold projects in South Australia, has received significant early support, reflecting confidence in the company’s potential for future gold production.

