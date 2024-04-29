Barton Gold Holdings’ Quarterly Financials

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited reported a net cash outflow of $1,536,000 for operating activities in the latest quarter, with year-to-date cash used in operations totaling $8,305,000. Despite this, the company secured $608,000 in advance receipts from a $3 million placement set for April 2024, contributing to a net positive cash flow from financing activities of $595,000 for the quarter. Overall, the company’s financial activities reflect ongoing investments in exploration and evaluation while managing to secure funds for future growth.

