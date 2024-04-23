Barton Gold Holdings Expands Share Market Presence

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 9,375,023 new fully paid ordinary shares, which are now available for secondary trading under an exemption provided by the Corporations Act 2001. The company, which is listed on multiple stock exchanges including ASX and OTCQB, aims for an annual gold production of 150,000oz and boasts a diversified portfolio with approximately 1.6Moz Au in JORC Mineral Resources. Barton Gold’s strategic assets include the Tarcoola and Tunkillia Gold Projects, as well as the only regional gold mill in South Australia’s central Gawler Craton.

