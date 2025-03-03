Barton Gold Expands Tunkillia Gold Project Resources

Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( (AU:BGD) ) has issued an announcement.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced an updated Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for its Tunkillia Gold Project, resulting in an increase to 1.6 million ounces of gold and 3.1 million ounces of silver. The recent drilling and optimization analyses have expanded the mineralization block model, confirming additional resources and improving the project’s economic potential. The company is targeting lower energy costs and enhanced efficiencies in its forthcoming Optimised Scoping Study, which is expected to yield improved economic outcomes. The next steps in the project’s commercialisation include mining lease application studies and pre-feasibility study preparations, indicating a strategic focus on advancing the project’s development.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold and silver extraction. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a significant project located in South Australia known as the Tunkillia Gold Project.

