Barratt Redrow Advances with Share Repurchase Program

Barratt Developments ( (GB:BTRW) ) has issued an announcement.

Barratt Redrow, operating in the residential property development sector, has announced a significant transaction in its ongoing share repurchase program. On February 19, 2025, the company acquired 120,000 ordinary shares for cancellation as part of its £50 million buyback initiative, which started on February 12, 2025. This strategic move is aimed at consolidating the company’s share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, Barratt Redrow has now bought back a total of 600,000 shares. This reduction in share count could strengthen the company’s market position by increasing earnings per share and improving investor returns.

More about Barratt Developments

YTD Price Performance: -3.20%

Average Trading Volume: 4,878,142

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.31B

