Barratt Redrow Advances Share Repurchase Program

Barratt Developments ( (GB:BTRW) ) has issued an update.

Barratt Redrow plc, a company involved in the construction and real estate industry, has announced the purchase and cancellation of 125,000 ordinary shares as part of its £50 million share repurchase program. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, with the total number of shares in issue now standing at 1,449,270,916.

More about Barratt Developments

YTD Price Performance: -4.61%

Average Trading Volume: 4,663,476

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.02B

Learn more about BTRW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.