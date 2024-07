BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED (JP:3548) has released an update.

Baroque Japan Limited has announced a personnel reshuffle following a Board of Directors meeting, with changes including Daisuke Kumakawa taking on additional responsibilities and Hiromichi Kato being appointed as Deputy Head of Business Development Headquarters. The new positions become effective on August 1, 2024.

