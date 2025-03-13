Baronsmead Venture Trust Extends Subscription Offer Deadline

Baronsmead Venture ( (GB:BVT) ) has shared an announcement.

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC has announced an extension for applications to its current offer for subscription, which aims to raise up to £30 million, with a potential additional £20 million through over-allotment facilities. The extension allows applications to be received until 4.00 pm on 2 April 2025, with the final allotment date set for 3 April 2025. If the offer is not fully subscribed by this date, a third allotment may occur on or around 1 May 2025, impacting the company’s fundraising efforts and potentially influencing its investment capabilities in the upcoming tax year.

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC operates within the financial services industry, focusing on venture capital investments. The company is primarily involved in providing investment opportunities through venture capital trusts, aiming to support and grow small to medium-sized enterprises in various sectors.

