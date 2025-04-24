Baronsmead Venture Trust Director Purchases Shares

The latest update is out from Baronsmead Venture ( (GB:BVT) ).

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC has announced a transaction involving David Logan Melvin, a Non-Executive Director, who has purchased 37,702 ordinary shares at a price of 0.5305 GBP each, totaling £20,000. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the director’s investment under the Prospectus for Offers for Subscription issued in January 2025, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

YTD Price Performance: -0.32%

Average Trading Volume: 65,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

