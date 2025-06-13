Baronsmead Venture Trust Closes BVT Offer to New Applications

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Baronsmead Venture ( (GB:BVT) ) is now available.

Baronsmead Venture Trust PLC has announced the closure of its BVT Offer to new applications, following the receipt of valid applications. The final allotment for this offer is scheduled for around 3 July 2025. Initially announced in January 2025, the company aimed to raise up to £30 million, with the option to increase this by an additional £20 million through over-allotment facilities. This closure marks a significant step in the company’s fundraising efforts, potentially impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 29,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

