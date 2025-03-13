Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Extends Subscription Offer Deadline

Baronsmead Second Venture ( (GB:BMD) ) just unveiled an update.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC has announced an extension for applications to its subscription offer, initially launched to raise up to £30 million, with an option to increase by an additional £20 million. The deadline for applications has been extended to 4.00 pm on 2 April 2025, with the final allotment date set for 3 April 2025. If the offer is not fully subscribed by then, a third and final allotment will occur on or around 1 May 2025. This extension provides potential investors with more time to participate, potentially impacting the company’s capital raising efforts and investment strategy.

More about Baronsmead Second Venture

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on venture capital trusts. The company primarily engages in raising funds through subscription offers to invest in a diversified portfolio of growth-oriented businesses, providing investors with opportunities for capital growth and income.

YTD Price Performance: -0.45%

Average Trading Volume: 90,843

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

See more data about BMD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com