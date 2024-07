Barings Core Spain Socimi SA (FR:MLBAR) has released an update.

Barings Core Spain Socimi S.A. has announced a cash dividend distribution of €5,225,675.60 for fiscal year 2024, with a gross amount of €0.696756747 per share. Shareholders can expect payment through Société Générale Securities Services on July 12, 2024, following the ex-date of July 10.

