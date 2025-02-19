Barclays PLC Executes Share Buy-Back to Strengthen Capital Structure

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has shared an announcement.

Barclays PLC announced the repurchase and cancellation of 1,986,825 of its ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, which follows a previous announcement on 14 February 2025, reduces the company’s issued share capital to 14,410,729,298 ordinary shares. The buy-back program aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the capital structure of the company, reflecting Barclays’ commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders while maintaining regulatory compliance.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a multinational banking and financial services company based in the United Kingdom. It offers various financial products and services, including retail banking, credit cards, and investment banking, with a significant focus on serving a global market.

YTD Price Performance: 13.52%

Average Trading Volume: 42,022,805

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £43.83B

Find detailed analytics on BARC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.