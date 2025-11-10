Barclays PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Recent Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled 2,698,387 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its ongoing share buy-back program initiated on 30 July 2025. This action reduces the total issued share capital to 13,937,954,082 ordinary shares, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £485.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BARC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its high score. The positive earnings call further supports the outlook, despite some technical indicators suggesting caution. The absence of corporate events does not impact the overall assessment.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a prominent financial services company operating in the banking industry, offering a wide range of products and services such as retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company primarily focuses on serving clients in the UK and internationally, maintaining a strong market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 35,226,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £56.33B

