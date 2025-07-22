Barclays PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) is now available.

Barclays PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,745,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, initially announced in February 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its share capital, with the total number of shares purchased since the program’s inception reaching 315,890,244. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the company’s issued share capital, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Hold with a £3.66 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays exhibits robust financial health and a strong earnings call outlook, underpinned by excellent technical performance. Despite some valuation and macroeconomic risks, the company’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiency enhance its overall attractiveness.

Barclays PLC is a major player in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of products and services including retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company primarily focuses on serving markets in the UK and internationally, with a strong presence in the financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 37,414,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £49.37B

