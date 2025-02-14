Barclays Initiates £1 Billion Share Buy-back Program

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has provided an announcement.

Barclays PLC has announced the commencement of a £1,000 million share buy-back program starting 14 February 2025, with the goal of reducing its share capital. J.P. Morgan Securities plc will conduct the buy-back on behalf of Barclays, making independent trading decisions within regulatory parameters. This initiative is set to conclude by 13 November 2025, contingent on regulatory approval, and reflects Barclays’ strategic financial management efforts to enhance shareholder value.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC operates in the banking and financial services industry, providing products and services including retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company focuses on serving a global market with a significant presence in the UK and US financial sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 9.36%

Average Trading Volume: 41,581,484

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £42.24B

For a thorough assessment of BARC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.